Strong afternoon thunderstorms could bring light hail, damaging winds

A chance for strong to severe thunderstorms in the D.C. area increases through the night. The biggest threat is heavy rain, hail and damaging winds. Here's what you need to know.

Get used to the phrase “afternoon thunderstorms possible,” because you’ll most likely see it through the majority of the week — Sunday being no exception.

A chance for strong to severe thunderstorms in the D.C. area will increase through the night. The biggest threat is heavy rain, hail and damaging winds, said Storm Team4 Meteorologist Somara Theodore.

Theodore said the storms will sweep from the Interstate 81 corridor to east of Interstate 95.

An isolated tornado is possible, but the threat is low. Even so, Storm Team4 meteorologist Steve Prinzivalli urges people in the listening area to head inside and away from windows when thunder roars.

This weather pattern is due to a slow-moving cold front, which will stall just north of the area Monday, keeping the region under steamy air with highs in the 90s.

Today will be warm and humid, with the risk of showers and thunderstorms returning as a cold front approaches from the north. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Most likely time frame is mid afternoon through this evening. pic.twitter.com/55K49Y7lhZ — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) June 16, 2019

Forecast:

Sunday: Hot, humid with a chance of showers/storms after 3 p.m.

Temps: Around 90

Winds: S 10-20 mph Monday: Stray AM shower, scattered storms during the afternoon, hot and humid

Highs: Around 90 Tuesday: Partly sunny, humid, chance of storms

Highs: Upper 80s Wednesday: Cloudy with showers/storms possible

Highs: Around 80

Current conditions:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.