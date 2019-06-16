202
Strong afternoon thunderstorms could bring light hail, damaging winds

By Zeke Hartner June 16, 2019 6:14 pm 06/16/2019 06:14pm
Get used to the phrase “afternoon thunderstorms possible,” because you’ll most likely see it through the majority of the week — Sunday being no exception.

A chance for strong to severe thunderstorms in the D.C. area will increase through the night. The biggest threat is heavy rain, hail and damaging winds, said Storm Team4 Meteorologist Somara Theodore.

Theodore said the storms will sweep from the Interstate 81 corridor to east of Interstate 95.

An isolated tornado is possible, but the threat is low. Even so, Storm Team4 meteorologist Steve Prinzivalli urges people in the listening area to head inside and away from windows when thunder roars.

This weather pattern is due to a slow-moving cold front, which will stall just north of the area Monday, keeping the region under steamy air with highs in the 90s.

Forecast:

Sunday: Hot, humid with a chance of showers/storms after 3 p.m.
Temps: Around 90
Winds: S 10-20 mph

Monday: Stray AM shower, scattered storms during the afternoon, hot and humid
Highs: Around 90

Tuesday: Partly sunny, humid, chance of storms
Highs: Upper 80s

Wednesday: Cloudy with showers/storms possible
Highs: Around 80

Current conditions:

Topics:
lauryn ricketts Local News national weather service thunderstorms Washington, DC Weather Weather News Zeke Hartner
800
