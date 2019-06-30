The search for a missing 70-year-old woman came to an end Friday, when police discovered her body in a small coastal town in Delaware weeks after a fatal crash.

Delaware State Police say Linda Bravo, 70, of Bethany Beach, was driving on a residential street in South Bethany when she arrived at a canal access ramp.

Police say it’s unclear why, but Bravo continued driving and went through the thin cable wire that blocked the canal. Her 2011 Mercedes GLK 350 sank to the bottom of the water.

Police say the crash happened at around 1 a.m. on June 14 — the day Bravo was listed as a missing person. Bravo’s family, who reside in Olney, Maryland, had been pleading for her safe return, according to news reports.

Her body was discovered on Friday. Her car was found the next day.

The crash remains under investigation.

