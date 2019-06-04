Md. and Va. nursing homes knocked for ongoing problems

Ten Maryland and Virginia nursing homes are named in a Senate report that details serious ongoing health, safety or sanitary problems at 400 facilities nationwide.

The nursing home names have been for years been kept secret by the federal government, undermining a commitment by the government to ensure transparency for families looking for nursing home care.

Below are the Maryland and Virginia nursing homes listed in the report:

MARYLAND NURSING HOMES

Autumn Lake Healthcare at Pikesville – Pikesville

Patapsco Valley Center – Randallstown

Canton Manor – Baltimore

Cadia Healthcare – Wheaton

Cadia Healthcare – Springbrook – Silver Spring

VIRGINIA NURSING HOMES

Ashland Nursing and Rehabilitation – Ashland

Battlefield Park Healthcare – Petersburg

Woodmont Center – Fredericksburg

Augusta Nursing and Rehab Center – Fishersville

Envoy of Westover Hills – Richmond

Report the full Senate report and see all of the nursing home listings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

