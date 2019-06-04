Md. and Va. nursing homes knocked for ongoing problems

Ten Maryland and Virginia nursing homes are named in a Senate report that details serious ongoing health, safety or sanitary problems at 400 facilities nationwide.
The nursing home names have been for years been kept secret by the federal government, undermining a commitment by the government to ensure transparency for families looking for nursing home care.
Below are the Maryland and Virginia nursing homes listed in the report:
MARYLAND NURSING HOMES
Autumn Lake Healthcare at Pikesville – Pikesville
Patapsco Valley Center – Randallstown
Canton Manor – Baltimore
Cadia Healthcare – Wheaton
Cadia Healthcare – Springbrook – Silver Spring
VIRGINIA NURSING HOMES
Ashland Nursing and Rehabilitation – Ashland
Battlefield Park Healthcare – Petersburg
Woodmont Center – Fredericksburg
Augusta Nursing and Rehab Center – Fishersville
Envoy of Westover Hills – Richmond
Report the full Senate report and see all of the nursing home listings.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
