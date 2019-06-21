High-speed police chase on Beltway ends in crash, sparked delays

Just before 2 p.m. Friday, Montgomery County police got a call of a robbery at a CVS near Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring, Maryland. The suspect fled the scene and got on the Inner Loop of the Capital Beltway.

A high-speed chase on the Capital Beltway in Maryland ended up in a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., Montgomery County police got a call of a robbery at a CVS near Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring, Maryland.

When officers got there, the suspect had fled the scene in a van and got on the Inner Loop of the Beltway.

Police set up a chase, which ended with the suspect hitting another car near Exit 29 of the Beltway.

High speed pursuit on the Capital Beltway inner loop ends just before University Blvd, driver of white van in custody, Tesla Model X collateral damage #mdtraffic solid delays from the 270 spur!! #Breaking #Chopper4 @charlienbc @nbcwashington @gpstraffic pic.twitter.com/nyz8eK2rdz — Brad Freitas (@Chopper4Brad) June 21, 2019

FINAL UPDATE: All travel lanes have reopened on the Inner Loop I-495 before Exit 29 for University Blvd (MD-193). Expect residual delays. #MdTraffic — MC Emergency Mgmt (@ReadyMontgomery) June 21, 2019

The suspect is now under arrest.

Emergency crews were evaluating some injured.

