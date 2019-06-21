202
Home » Local News » High-speed police chase on…

High-speed police chase on Beltway ends in crash, sparked delays

By Carlos Prieto June 21, 2019 3:47 pm 06/21/2019 03:47pm
110 Shares

A high-speed chase on the Capital Beltway in Maryland ended up in a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., Montgomery County police got a call of a robbery at a CVS near Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring, Maryland.

When officers got there, the suspect had fled the scene in a van and got on the Inner Loop of the Beltway.

Police set up a chase, which ended with the suspect hitting another car near Exit 29 of the Beltway.

The suspect is now under arrest.

Emergency crews were evaluating some injured.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
crime high speed chase Local News Maryland News montgomery county police Montgomery County, MD News Transportation News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Jackie Onassis’ 340-acre estate on Martha’s Vineyard hits market for $65M

It’s a castle fit for Camelot. Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’s 340-acre Martha’s Vineyard estate, known as Red Gate Farm, is on the market for $65 million. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!