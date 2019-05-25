Severe weather hits DC region

Severe weather across the D.C. region put a damper on the start of Memorial Day weekend.

Severe weather affected the D.C. region and put a damper on the start of Memorial Day weekend.

Earlier on Saturday evening severe weather caused tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings across the region.

“There will be a risk of showers and isolated storms overnight as a disturbance approaches from the northwest,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford told WTOP.

The National Weather Service on Saturday issued tornado warnings for parts of Fauquier and Rappahannock counties in Virginia.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for Culpepper, Fauquier, Prince William and Stafford counties, with the last one expiring at 9 p.m. In Maryland, Montgomery, Frederick, Baltimore, Howard and Carroll counties were under a severe thunderstorm warning until 11:45 p.m.

Power outages

The severe weather has left thousands of Virginia residents without power.

More than 5,200 Dominion customers are in the dark, mostly in Fauquier County.

Dominion said crews are assessing damage.

They estimate power will be restored between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. Sunday.

There are still 700 customers without power in Fairfax County because of storms that rolled through our region and damaged power lines on Thursday.

Saturday night’s forecast calls widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms, including areas of fog. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.

