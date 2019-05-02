Dense fog advisory makes for a hazy morning commute

The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory until 9 a.m. Thursday. Visibility is only around a quarter mile or less, so driving will be impaired.

No, your windshield wipers and/or glasses aren’t dirty. It really is that foggy out there.

The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory until 9 a.m. Thursday. Visibility is only around a quarter mile or less, so driving will be impaired.

Drivers should slow down, use headlights and leave plenty of distances between cars.

“It will be locally dense for another hour or so then it will lift quickly,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Matt Ritter said 6:18 a.m.

The fog has made for a 90-minute delayed opening for schools in Queen Anne’s County in Maryland.

Forecast:

Thursday will be mostly cloudy, a bit humid and much warmer with highs in the mid-80s.

Storm Team4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford said Thursday’s high temperatures may reach 87, which almost breaks the record at 89.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected Thursday afternoon.

Our Hi-Res forecast model updates every hour and the newest run of the model once again pins thunderstorms on much of the i95 corridor just in time for the evening commute. Some of the storms are likely to pack quite a punch too. Stay with @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/bjknm8nARH — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) May 2, 2019

Friday: Mostly cloudy and warm with highs in the mid-80s. Scattered showers are likely.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy but cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday: Cloudy and cooler. Rain ends around sunset. Highs in the low 70s.

