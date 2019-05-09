Morning commute delays on George Washington Parkway after vehicle fire

A vehicle fire caused major delays on the George Washington Memorial Parkway Thursday morning near Va. 123.

Currently, a right southbound lane is getting by. Southbound lanes were diverting at Va. 123. Northbound had been diverting at Spout Run to allow emergency vehicles to enter the scene, but have since been reopened.

WTOP’s Jack Taylor in the Traffic Center reported that a vehicle caught on fire in the woods between the overlooks on the southbound side.

Eduardo Delgado with the U.S. Park Police tells WTOP that no injuries have been reported.

Both directions completely stopped. Fire is out. Emergency vehicles starting to clear away now pic.twitter.com/T5QCFnIgUC — Joseph S (@echotechpie) May 9, 2019

Below is a map of the area.

