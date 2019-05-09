202
Home » Local News » Morning commute delays on…

Morning commute delays on George Washington Parkway after vehicle fire

By Jennifer Ortiz May 9, 2019 7:43 am 05/09/2019 07:43am
Share
A vehicle fire has caused parts of the George Washington Parkway to stop both ways. (Courtesy Twitter/ Joseph S)

A vehicle fire caused major delays on the George Washington Memorial Parkway Thursday morning near Va. 123.

Currently, a right southbound lane is getting by. Southbound lanes were diverting at Va. 123. Northbound had been diverting at Spout Run to allow emergency vehicles to enter the scene, but have since been reopened.

WTOP’s Jack Taylor in the Traffic Center reported that a vehicle caught on fire in the woods between the overlooks on the southbound side.

Eduardo Delgado with the U.S. Park Police tells WTOP that no injuries have been reported.

Stay with WTOP as this story develops. 

Below is a map of the area.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
delays george washington parkway Local News Transportation News vehicle fire Virginia Washington, DC Traffic
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

30 cheap weekend getaways in the USA

These weekend trip ideas will help you relax, unwind and get away from it all without draining your bank account or requiring you to trek too far from home.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!