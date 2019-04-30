With surge of measles cases, how does DC area fare with vaccinations?

Though health officials want everyone to be vaccinated, parents with children in D.C.-area schools can choose to "opt out" having kids immunized. Here's what vaccination looks like in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
And, though health officials want everyone to be vaccinated, parents with children in D.C.-area schools can choose to “opt out” having kids immunized.
Immunization policies in area school districts are set by the states that accept both religious and medical exemptions.
The District Department of Health‘s epidemiology team reports the city’s current measles vaccination (MMR) rate is 92% for all public, charter, private and parochial schools from preschool through 12th grade.