Man working with road crew fatally shot in Southeast DC

A man was fatally shot after a dispute with another man while working with a road crew in Southeast D.C. Wednesday.
A man was fatally shot after a dispute with another man while working with a road crew in Southeast D.C. Wednesday.
It happened a little after 4:30 p.m., D.C. police chief Peter Newsham told media. Police responded to the 5100 block of Southern Avenue for reports of a shooting.
When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was a contract worker with the road crew, Newsham said.
He was taken to a hospital where he died. The suspect was seen fleeing into Maryland on foot.
The suspect is described as a thin, black man who is about 5 foot 8. He was wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and a red vest, police said.
Prince George’s County police are assisting D.C. police with the investigation.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.