Man working with road crew fatally shot in Southeast DC

By Reem Nadeem April 18, 2019 3:59 am 04/18/2019 03:59am
A man was fatally shot after a dispute with another man while working with a road crew in Southeast D.C. Wednesday.

It happened a little after 4:30 p.m., D.C. police chief Peter Newsham told media. Police responded to the 5100 block of Southern Avenue for reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was a contract worker with the road crew, Newsham said.

He was taken to a hospital where he died. The suspect was seen fleeing into Maryland on foot.

The suspect is described as a thin, black man who is about 5 foot 8. He was wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and a red vest, police said.

Prince George’s County police are assisting D.C. police with the investigation.

Topics:
crime dc crime fatal shooting Local News Maryland News peter newsham Prince George's County, MD News southeast dc Washington, DC News
