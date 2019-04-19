202
Home » Local News » Geese trying to cross…

Geese trying to cross Capital Beltway hitch ride with Md. road crews

By Kate Ryan | @KateRyanWTOP April 19, 2019 3:15 pm 04/19/2019 03:15pm
10 Shares

Why did the Canada geese cross the Capital Beltway?

Maryland state highway crews couldn’t say, but they did step in to help a pair of adult geese reunite with their four goslings when they were separated near the Route 50 interchange.

Around 10 a.m. Friday, road crews spotted four little goslings and two adult geese, said Charlie Gischlar with the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration. The feathered travelers were on the Outer Loop.

“The adult geese were able to clear the jersey wall there and make it to the Inner Loop safely,” Gischlar said. But that left the four little goslings stranded.

That’s when crews, who formed a sort of moving barrier around the geese as they traversed the Beltway, stepped in again, this time scooping up the goslings and getting them into a state vehicle for a short ride.

Crews then brought the four strays to an area near a pond where the parents were.

“It’s a happy story. Everybody made it across the highway,” Gischlar said.

It’s not uncommon for state highway crews to encounter animals along the roads, Gischlar added.

“Our people do look out for them,” Gischlar said. “We will try to help, we will try to call the local wildlife folks first, but time sometimes is of the essence,” especially along the Beltway.

Crews often come across turtles on state roads, and will help them get to safety, he said.

If you encounter a turtle, Gischlar said be sure to place it across the road in the same direction in which it was traveling, or it will simply reorient itself and try to cross again.

But first, he said, “Make sure you’re safe. Make sure you’re not putting yourself in any danger.”

Are you finding wildlife in need? Learn more from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources website.

And here are some local places that can help:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Canada goose capital beltway goose Living News Local News Maryland News maryland state highway administration road crews
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
Highlights from New York bridal fashion week
Before and after the Notre Dame fire
20 years ago: Remembering Columbine
Today in History: April 19
Notre Dame Cathedral fire
Easter recipes
Celebrity deaths
Celebrity birthdays April 14-20
Behind the scenes: A peek inside Air and Space Museum’s 7-year renovation
Caps 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs
13 spring festivals, events in DC area
DC drops 11 spots in latest U.S. News ‘Best Places to Live’ ranking
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
PHOTOS: $3.6 million home hits Ocean City market
30 best zoos in the US
Loudoun farmers on trading cards
April Entertainment Guide
Cherry blossoms
2019 local deaths of note
Meet the 2019 Washington Nationals
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families
‘Skinny’ on DC-area gym classes
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
WTOP gets top-notch new home
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600