Virginia woman picks matching numbers 30 times to win lottery game

By The Associated Press March 12, 2019 1:02 pm 03/12/2019 01:02pm
This Feb. 14, 2019 photo provided by Virginia Lottery shows Debrorah Brown holding up a check after winning the Pick 4 in Richmond, Va. Brown says she purchased 20 Pick 4 tickets with the numbers 1-0-3-1 after seeing those numbers "a couple of times during the day." She then bought 10 more because she was really feeling it. The number combination won the Feb. 11 drawing and each ticket was worth $5,000. (Virginia Lottery via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman parlayed a feeling to purchase 30 lottery tickets with the same numbers to win $150,000.

Deborah Brown said she purchased 20 Pick 4 tickets with the numbers 1-0-3-1 after seeing those numbers “a couple of times during the day.”

She then bought 10 more because she was really feeling it.

The number combination won the Feb. 11 drawing, and each ticket was worth $5,000.

Brown said she “nearly had a heart attack.”

She is considering using the multiple prizes for home renovations.

