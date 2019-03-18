202
Supreme Court to consider new Va. sentencings for Beltway sniper Lee Boyd Malvo

By Neal Augenstein | @AugensteinWTOP March 18, 2019 10:53 am 03/18/2019 10:53am
FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2003 file photo, Lee Boyd Malvo listens to court proceedings during the trial of fellow sniper suspect John Allen Muhammad in Virginia Beach, Va. The Supreme Court has agreed to consider Virginia’s plea to reinstate the life without parole sentence of a man who participated in sniper shootings that terrorized the Washington, D.C., region in 2002. The justices said Monday they will take up the state’s appeal in the case of Lee Boyd Malvo. Malvo was 17 when he and John Allen Muhammad fatally shot 10 people in Maryland, Virginia and Washington. Malvo was sentenced to life-without-parole terms in both Virginia and in Maryland. (AP Photo/Martin Smith-Rodden, Pool, File)

The United States Supreme Court will consider whether younger Beltway sniper Lee Boyd Malvo should be resentenced in Virginia, where he received four convictions, and was sentenced to life in prison, with no chance of parole.

The High Court announced Monday that Malvo’s case will be heard during its October term.

Malvo was 17 years old in 2002, when he and John Allen Muhammad killed 10 strangers in a sniper spree that spanned three weeks, leaving victims in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia.

Malvo was sentenced to life in prison for the Fairfax County murder of FBI analyst Linda Franklin, who was shot outside a Home Depot in Falls Church.

He later pleaded guilty in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, and received two life sentences. He also received life sentences for six murders in Montgomery County, Maryland.

In June 2017, a federal appeals court threw out Malvo’s four sentences in Virginia and ordered he be resentenced in light of Supreme Court rulings regarding life sentences for juveniles. Malvo is now 34.

Malvo’s Maryland sentences were upheld in 2017. He has appealed the decision to Maryland’s Court of Appeals.

Muhammad was executed in 2009 for the Prince William County, Virginia, murder of Dean Harold Meyers.

