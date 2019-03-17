202
Say it ain’t snow: Monday morning may bring light snow showers

By Hallie Mellendorf
and Zeke Hartner March 17, 2019 6:16 pm 03/17/2019 06:16pm
Those hoping to have brushed off winter’s bitter embrace for the season will have to deal with at least one more hurdle: Snow, again. Even if it isn’t much.

A chance of a brief snow shower is — unfortunately — in the forecast, but anyone out late celebrating St. Patrick’s Day doesn’t have to worry. NBC Washington Meteorologist Somara Theodore said any snow most likely won’t arrive until early Monday morning.

“It will impact the entire region, but areas north of Washington D.C. have the greater chance at seeing some snow on grassy surfaces,” Theodore said.

What snow does fall will be little more than a light dusting, and there’s only a small chance of accumulation. There will be almost no accumulation on roads and overall, the snow should not interrupt the Monday morning commute.

Still, Theodore reminded commuters to give themselves some extra time Monday morning. Although the snow isn’t expected to stick, the roads may still be slick

The National Weather Service provided this graphic representing snow chances around the region:

What may start as a light snow in the D.C. metro area will shift into a mix of sleet and rain by the late morning, then everything switches to rain by lunchtime. The day is expected to dry out in the late afternoon, evening.

Now for the good news: The week after is looking sunny and seasonably nice. Temperatures will hover around the 50s with only a few days dropping into the upper 40s.

Forecast

Tonight: Quiet until after midnight, then rain and snow showers moving in
Lows: 30s
Winds: N 5-10 mph

Monday: AM rain/light snow shower, then mainly rain with some sleet mixing in
Temps: Mid to Upper 40s
Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Quiet and sunny
Temps: Lower 50s

Wednesday: Gorgeous but cool
Highs: Lower 50s

