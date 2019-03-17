Say it ain’t snow: Monday morning may bring light snow showers

After a brief taste of springlike weather, the region is once again in the path of a — thankfully small — bout of winter weather. Here's what you need to know about the likely snow shower.

Those hoping to have brushed off winter’s bitter embrace for the season will have to deal with at least one more hurdle: Snow, again. Even if it isn’t much.

A chance of a brief snow shower is — unfortunately — in the forecast, but anyone out late celebrating St. Patrick’s Day doesn’t have to worry. NBC Washington Meteorologist Somara Theodore said any snow most likely won’t arrive until early Monday morning.

“It will impact the entire region, but areas north of Washington D.C. have the greater chance at seeing some snow on grassy surfaces,” Theodore said.

What snow does fall will be little more than a light dusting, and there’s only a small chance of accumulation. There will be almost no accumulation on roads and overall, the snow should not interrupt the Monday morning commute.

Still, Theodore reminded commuters to give themselves some extra time Monday morning. Although the snow isn’t expected to stick, the roads may still be slick

The National Weather Service provided this graphic representing snow chances around the region:

What may start as a light snow in the D.C. metro area will shift into a mix of sleet and rain by the late morning, then everything switches to rain by lunchtime. The day is expected to dry out in the late afternoon, evening.

Now for the good news: The week after is looking sunny and seasonably nice. Temperatures will hover around the 50s with only a few days dropping into the upper 40s.

Forecast

Tonight: Quiet until after midnight, then rain and snow showers moving in

Lows: 30s

Winds: N 5-10 mph

Monday: AM rain/light snow shower, then mainly rain with some sleet mixing in

Temps: Mid to Upper 40s

Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Quiet and sunny

Temps: Lower 50s

Wednesday: Gorgeous but cool

Highs: Lower 50s

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.