202
Home » Local News » Police increase security around…

Police increase security around area mosques after New Zealand terrorist attack

By Megan Cloherty | @ClohertyWTOP March 15, 2019 4:07 pm 03/15/2019 04:07pm
Share
A police vehicle is parked outside the Islamic Center of Washington, Friday, March 15, 2019 in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Police are increasing patrols around area mosques following the mass shooting at a mosque in New Zealand.

“Millions of people will be in mosques in the next couple of hours, concerned and fearful for their lives,” said Nihad Awad, the executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

Related Stories

Awad joined colleagues at the civil rights advocacy group responding to the attacks on two Christchurch, New Zealand, mosques urging strength and solidarity among Muslims who may be fearful to worship during Friday weekly prayer.

“We tell our community, do not be afraid. Do not abandon your mosques. Not today, not ever,” he said.

Police in D.C. and Fairfax and Montgomery counties are joining other area law enforcement which have increased patrols around area mosques following the mass shooting.

“We have full confidence in local and federal authorities to provide the necessary security and assurance for our communities to go to mosques and not to be afraid,” Awad said.

Law enforcement agencies did not want to say where or for how long they plan to increase patrols.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
cair council on american-islamic relations Fairfax County, VA News Latest News Local News megan cloherty Montgomery County, MD News New Zealand attacks Nihad Awad Virginia
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Warm and hearty soup recipes

Take the edge off the chill with these warm and hearty soups. Scroll through the gallery for the best fall and winter recipes.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!