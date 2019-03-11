Pepco offering free trees to help homeowners lower energy bills

Pepco is giving away 1,000 free trees to its residential customers in Maryland and D.C. to help conserve energy.

The utility is partnering with the nonprofit group Arbor Day Foundation to distribute the trees. One-gallon trees will be delivered in April and May. Larger trees will be available for pick up.

“Properly planted trees can provide many benefits, such as reducing energy use through summer shading and by slowing winter winds,” said Christina Harper, Pepco communications manager.

A variety of trees is available for the choosing: redbud, crepe myrtle, river birch, red oak and red maple.

“As trees grow, they have the potential of lowering energy bills by 15 to 30 percent,” Harper said.

Customers can reserve one free tree per household online at arborday.org/pepco.

The website also has an interactive tool designed to help homeowners determine the most advantageous energy-saving spot for the tree.

There’s also a tree program specifically for D.C. homeowners in which an additional 250 trees will be planted in the District.

D.C. homeowners can request a tree through Casey Trees, a nonprofit devoted to restoring and maintaining the District’s tree population.

Under the Pepco/Casey Trees program, homeowners can obtain not just a tree but also a visit from a professional arborist to determine the best tree and the best spot in the yard for its planting. Casey Trees will plant the tree — a total value estimated at $400. However, a co-payment of $50 is required in the Pepco/Casey Trees program.

