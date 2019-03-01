You won't find much snow out there, but you will see more foul weather Friday: Rain is in the forecast. Check the forecast and snow totals from around the region.

Frederick, Maryland, got less than 2 inches of snow. (WTOP/Neal Augenstein)

People in the area likely won’t see any more white flakes Friday, but it will stay wet for the rest of the day: Rain is in the forecast.

After Friday morning’s wintry mix, temperatures will stay in the upper 30s and it’s expected to rain steadily after around 5 p.m., according to Storm Team4 meteorologist Chuck Bell.

The wintry mix Thursday night into Friday morning caused trouble on area roadways for the morning commute, including a fatal crash on the Capital Beltway and slick roads and ramps. Due to the inclement weather, some schools opted to open late or close.

Shortly before 6 a.m. the system began to taper off, said Storm Team4 meteorologist Matt Ritter.

More counties in the area began to fall off from the winter weather advisory.

More counties dropped from Winter Weather Advisory. Now just the Shenandoah Valley, Blue Ridge locations and Frederick County, MD, until 10am. But watch those icy spots! Thaw won’t begin til mid-morning. @wtop pic.twitter.com/bHPgpJaDOE — Met. Matt Ritter (@MetMattRitter) March 1, 2019

The winter weather advisory continues in Frederick County, Maryland until 10 a.m. Friday.

As temperatures rise to the mid-30s and lower 40s, road conditions should improve. Sadly, though, it will herald a weekend of mostly cold, wet weather.

“It is going to be a nasty couple of days here,” Storm Team 4 Doug Kammerer said.

Traffic and Transit

After being closed for hours and causing major delays, the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway reopened shortly before 8:30 a.m.

A fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer and an SUV had blocked traffic on the roadway.

More from State Police on deadly beltway crash in College Park: SUV driver lost control, tractor trailer unable to avoid. One person from SUV pronounced dead at scene. Weather may have been a factor ⁦@WTOP⁩ pic.twitter.com/x3Mu1hw1Ac — John Aaron (@JohnAaronWTOP) March 1, 2019

“Remember not to overdrive the conditions. What looks wet could be icy,” said WTOP Traffic Reporter Reada Kessler.

Picturesque, historic Frederick. Precipitation all but finished here, in Frederick and Loudoun counties. @WTOP @WTOPtraffic pic.twitter.com/f59HYIiE1J — Neal Augenstein (@AugensteinWTOP) March 1, 2019

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein was on snow patrol Friday morning. In downtown Frederick, less than 2 inches of snow had fallen by 7 a.m. The snow stopped at around 6:30 a.m. in the area, leaving roads mostly wet.

Earlier, Loudoun County was seeing a slippery slush, Augenstein reported.

Snow totals

Snow totals for parts of the region that did get accumulation are as follows:

D.C.

National Zoo: 0.6 inches

Maryland:

Elkridge, Howard County: 2.8 inches

Ellicott City, Howard County: 2.5 inches

Savage, Prince George’s County: 1.7 inches

Mount Airy, Carroll County: 1.7 inches

Montgomery Village, Montgomery County: 1.6 inches

Brookeville, Montgomery County: 1.5 inches

Gaithersburg, Montgomery County: 1.5 inches

Walkersville, Frederick County: 1.5 inches

Sykesville, Howard County: 1.5 inches

Norbeck, Montgomery County: 1.4 inches

Westminster, Carroll County: 1.5 inches

Crofton, Anne Arundel County: 1.2 inches

Takoma Park, Montgomery County: 0.5 of an inch

Virginia:

Winchester, Virginia: 2.5 inches

Reston, Fairfax County: 0.2 of an inch

Purcellville, Loudoun County: 1.8 inches

Falls Church area of Fairfax County: 0.2 of an inch

Herndon, Fairfax County: 0.4 of an inch

Franconia, Fairfax County: 0.4 of an inch

Dunn Loring, Fairfaix County: 0.4 of an inch

Chantilly, Fairfax County: 0.4 of an inch

City of Manassas: 0.1 of an inch

The Forecast

Friday: A bit of snow may continue in the far north and west. Accumulations mostly on grassy surfaces. Rain in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs in the mid-30s. Saturday: Morning rain shower possible; otherwise, cloudy. Highs near 50. Sunday: Cloudy with rain, possibly mixing with snow at night, mainly north and west of D.C. Highs in the mid-40s.

