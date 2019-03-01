You won't find much snow out there, but you will see more foul weather Friday: Rain is in the forecast. Check the forecast and snow totals from around the region.
People in the area likely won’t see any more white flakes Friday, but it will stay wet for the rest of the day: Rain is in the forecast.
After Friday morning’s wintry mix, temperatures will stay in the upper 30s and it’s expected to rain steadily after around 5 p.m., according to Storm Team4 meteorologist Chuck Bell.
The wintry mix Thursday night into Friday morning caused trouble on area roadways for the morning commute, including a fatal crash on the Capital Beltway and slick roads and ramps. Due to the inclement weather, some schools opted to open late or close.
Shortly before 6 a.m. the system began to taper off, said Storm Team4 meteorologist Matt Ritter.
More counties in the area began to fall off from the winter weather advisory.
The winter weather advisory continues in Frederick County, Maryland until 10 a.m. Friday.
As temperatures rise to the mid-30s and lower 40s, road conditions should improve. Sadly, though, it will herald a weekend of mostly cold, wet weather.
“It is going to be a nasty couple of days here,” Storm Team 4 Doug Kammerer said.
Traffic and Transit
After being closed for hours and causing major delays, the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway reopened shortly before 8:30 a.m.
A fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer and an SUV had blocked traffic on the roadway.
“Remember not to overdrive the conditions. What looks wet could be icy,” said WTOP Traffic Reporter Reada Kessler.
WTOP’s Neal Augenstein was on snow patrol Friday morning. In downtown Frederick, less than 2 inches of snow had fallen by 7 a.m. The snow stopped at around 6:30 a.m. in the area, leaving roads mostly wet.
Earlier, Loudoun County was seeing a slippery slush, Augenstein reported.
Snow totals
Snow totals for parts of the region that did get accumulation are as follows:
D.C.
Maryland:
- Elkridge, Howard County: 2.8 inches
- Ellicott City, Howard County: 2.5 inches
- Savage, Prince George’s County: 1.7 inches
- Mount Airy, Carroll County: 1.7 inches
- Montgomery Village, Montgomery County: 1.6 inches
- Brookeville, Montgomery County: 1.5 inches
- Gaithersburg, Montgomery County: 1.5 inches
- Walkersville, Frederick County: 1.5 inches
- Sykesville, Howard County: 1.5 inches
- Norbeck, Montgomery County: 1.4 inches
- Westminster, Carroll County: 1.5 inches
- Crofton, Anne Arundel County: 1.2 inches
- Takoma Park, Montgomery County: 0.5 of an inch
Virginia:
- Winchester, Virginia: 2.5 inches
- Reston, Fairfax County: 0.2 of an inch
- Purcellville, Loudoun County: 1.8 inches
- Falls Church area of Fairfax County: 0.2 of an inch
- Herndon, Fairfax County: 0.4 of an inch
- Franconia, Fairfax County: 0.4 of an inch
- Dunn Loring, Fairfaix County: 0.4 of an inch
- Chantilly, Fairfax County: 0.4 of an inch
- City of Manassas: 0.1 of an inch
The Forecast
Friday: A bit of snow may continue in the far north and west. Accumulations mostly on grassy surfaces. Rain in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs in the mid-30s.
Saturday: Morning rain shower possible; otherwise, cloudy. Highs near 50.
Sunday: Cloudy with rain, possibly mixing with snow at night, mainly north and west of D.C. Highs in the mid-40s.
