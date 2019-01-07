202.5
Kevin Spacey pulled over for speeding around Reagan National

By Jack Pointer January 7, 2019 8:48 pm 01/07/2019 08:48pm
WASHINGTON — After appearing in court Monday morning to address sexual assault allegations in Massachusetts, actor Kevin Spacey had yet another brush with law enforcement in the afternoon, this time around Reagan National Airport.

The actor, accused of groping an 18-year-old Nantucket busboy in 2016, was pulled over near the airport for speeding, said Christina Saull, a spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.

Video of the incident was posted on TMZ.com Monday evening.

Spacey was “given a verbal warning for speeding,” Saull said.

He reportedly has been staying in the Baltimore area in the days leading up to his court appearance. Before allegations of sexual misconduct emerged in 2017, Spacey had a starring role on the Netflix series “House of Cards,” which was filmed around the D.C.-Baltimore area.

Spacey pleaded not guilty Monday in the Massachusetts case.

