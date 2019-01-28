John Mayer to play in DC not once, but twice this summer

There's no "waiting on the world to change" here. Summer plans for John Mayer fans in the D.C. area have changed for the better as he brings two concerts to local fans in June and July.

And there’s “no such thing” as a shortage of Mayer as he brings not one, but two concerts to the area in June and July.

Mayer announced that he’s hitting the road and playing in the D.C. region both as a solo act and with the Dead & Company tour, which includes former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann along with Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti.

He will play at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia, with Dead & Company on June 26. Tickets are now on sale.

Mayer will play solo at the CapOne Arena in D.C. on July 23. Tickets for his solo concert will go on sale on Tuesday at 10 a.m. for those who want to grab seats and avoid “dreaming with a broken heart.”

