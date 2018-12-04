Woman faces charges for driving on I-270 with Md. officer on car hood

A D.C. woman who drove down a busy highway with a police officer on the hood of her car is charged with attempted manslaughter and assault, among other charges, according to court documents.

WASHINGTON — A woman who drove down a busy highway with a police officer on the hood of her car is charged with attempted manslaughter and assault, among other charges, according to court documents.

It seems like a script out of an action movie, but Maryland State Police said 25-year-old Denai Holly of D.C. actually accelerated into a police officer and kept driving down the highway Monday.

While holding on, officer Christopher Jordan was able to make a call, investigators said.

Jordan was off-duty just before 8 a.m. Monday when he observed a hit-and-run involving three cars. The driver of a Chevy Impala fled the scene, according to Sgt. DeVaughn Parker with Maryland State Police.

“This person, they wanted to get out of there. He had … advised her he was a police officer, and she accelerated toward him,” Parker told WTOP.

Holly proceeded to drive approximately a mile down Interstate 270. Her speed is still under investigation, but charging documents said she was traveling 80 mph.

Jordan was on the phone with the Rockville barracks when he ended up on her hood, and Parker said he continued the call.

“Everything was pretty live … he has the phone in one hand and, the way they’re traveling, the other holding on for his life,” Parker said.

Eventually, Jordan was able to safely roll off her hood and with the information given from his description of the vehicle, Holly was arrested in a nearby parking lot off the highway exit minutes later.

She’s charged with attempted manslaughter, two counts of assault and reckless endangerment.

Holly has a previous charge of a failure to obey traffic laws in Maryland and had her license suspended in June. A judge decided to hold Holly without bond on the new charges.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.