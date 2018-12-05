Expect delays and closures after Bush’s funeral at National Cathedral

WASHINGTON — Expect traffic delays and road closures when the funeral of former President George H.W. Bush ends at the National Cathedral in D.C. The motorcade escorting Bush’s body will travel from the National Cathedral…

WASHINGTON — Expect traffic delays and road closures when the funeral of former President George H.W. Bush ends at the National Cathedral in D.C.

The motorcade escorting Bush’s body will travel from the National Cathedral to Joint Base Andrews to return the president’s casket to Texas. This will bring closures to roads and interstates between the cathedral and Joint Base Andrews that are expected to last until 1:30 p.m. Expect heavy traffic delays and road closures to side streets.

The motorcade to Joint Base Andrews will travel the following route:

Motorcade will depart the National Cathedral via Wisconsin Avenue NW

Left on Wisconsin Avenue NW

Left on Massachusetts Avenue NW

Right on Waterside Drive NW

Merge onto Rock Creek Parkway NW

Left on Virginia Avenue NW

Left on Constitution Avenue NW

Right on 17 th Street NW

Street NW Merge on Independence Avenue SW

Right on Maine Avenue SW

Merge onto I-395 / I-695 / I-295 South

Exit Right onto Suitland Parkway

Right on Forestville Road

Cross Allentown Road

Enter Joint Base Andrews via the Maryland Gate

Other roads remain closed.

CLOSED UNTIL 3 p.m. WEDNESDAY, DEC. 5:

Lowell Street NW between Wisconsin Ave NW and 34th Street NW

Wisconsin Avenue NW between Massachusetts Avenue NW and Lowell Street NW. Massachusetts Avenue NW between Wisconsin Avenue NW and Garfield Street NW. Garfield Street NW between Massachusetts Avenue NW and 34th St NW

34th Street NW between Lowell Street NW and Garfield Street NW. Woodley Road NW between Wisconsin Avenue NW and 34th Street NW. 36th Street NW between Lowell Street NW and Woodley Street NW

35th Street NW between Lowell Street NW and Woodley Street NW

CLOSED UNTIL 6 p.m. WEDNESDAY:

South side of E Street NW from New Jersey Avenue NW to North Capitol Street

North Capitol Street from D Street to E Street

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.