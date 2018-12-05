Expect delays and closures after Bush’s funeral at National Cathedral

WASHINGTON — Expect traffic delays and road closures when the funeral of former President George H.W. Bush ends at the National Cathedral in D.C. The motorcade escorting Bush’s body will travel from the National Cathedral…
The motorcade escorting Bush’s body will travel from the National Cathedral to Joint Base Andrews to return the president’s casket to Texas. This will bring closures to roads and interstates between the cathedral and Joint Base Andrews that are expected to last until 1:30 p.m. Expect heavy traffic delays and road closures to side streets.
The motorcade to Joint Base Andrews will travel the following route:
- Motorcade will depart the National Cathedral via Wisconsin Avenue NW
- Left on Wisconsin Avenue NW
- Left on Massachusetts Avenue NW
- Right on Waterside Drive NW
- Merge onto Rock Creek Parkway NW
- Left on Virginia Avenue NW
- Left on Constitution Avenue NW
- Right on 17th Street NW
- Merge on Independence Avenue SW
- Right on Maine Avenue SW
- Merge onto I-395 / I-695 / I-295 South
- Exit Right onto Suitland Parkway
- Right on Forestville Road
- Cross Allentown Road
- Enter Joint Base Andrews via the Maryland Gate
Other roads remain closed.
CLOSED UNTIL 3 p.m. WEDNESDAY, DEC. 5:
- Lowell Street NW between Wisconsin Ave NW and 34th Street NW
- Wisconsin Avenue NW between Massachusetts Avenue NW and Lowell Street NW. Massachusetts Avenue NW between Wisconsin Avenue NW and Garfield Street NW. Garfield Street NW between Massachusetts Avenue NW and 34th St NW
- 34th Street NW between Lowell Street NW and Garfield Street NW. Woodley Road NW between Wisconsin Avenue NW and 34th Street NW. 36th Street NW between Lowell Street NW and Woodley Street NW
- 35th Street NW between Lowell Street NW and Woodley Street NW
CLOSED UNTIL 6 p.m. WEDNESDAY:
- South side of E Street NW from New Jersey Avenue NW to North Capitol Street
- North Capitol Street from D Street to E Street
