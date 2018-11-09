202.5
FBI seeks help finding ‘Beltway Bank Bandit’

By Rick Massimo November 9, 2018 12:09 pm 11/09/2018 12:09pm
WASHINGTON — The FBI is looking for the public’s help finding a man they’re calling “The Beltway Bank Bandit,” whom they suspect of robbing or trying to rob 14 banks and stores in the District, Maryland and Virginia.

The FBI’s Washington Field Office said in a statement Friday that the suspect has been passing threatening notes to tellers and taking off on foot with money. The robberies have happened between last Dec. 22 and Oct. 27 of this year and ranged from Springfield, Virginia, to Waldorf, Maryland. He’s hit one bank twice, authorities said.

The FBI describes him as a black man in his 20s or 30s; standing between 5 feet 7 inches and 6 feet 2 inches; and weighing about 160 to 170 pounds. But he’s worn various disguises during the robberies, including a baseball cap, a wig, a hoodie, a hijab and a skirt.

They’re offering a $5,000 reward for information leading up to his capture. You can call in a tip at 202-278-2000 or put it online at https://tips.fbi.gov/.

The locations and dates of the robberies, courtesy of the FBI:

  • Dec. 22, 2017         BB&T, 13045 Lee Jackson Memorial Highway, Fairfax, Virginia
  • Jan. 11, 2018          Capital One, 85 H St. NW, Washington, D.C.
  • Feb. 13, 2018         Suntrust, 405 Manning Road, Accokeek, Maryland
  • March 1, 2018         Capital One, 3499 S. Jefferson St., Falls Church, Virginia
  • March 8, 2018         M&T, 7485 Richmond Highway, Alexandria, Virginia
  • May 14, 2018          Burlington Coat Factory, 3200 Donnell Drive, District Heights, Maryland
  • June 29, 2018         PNC, 3297 Crain Highway, Waldorf, Maryland
  • July 12, 2018          BB&T, 10660 Stanhaven Place, White Plains, Maryland
  • Aug. 17, 2018         BB&T, 9412 Livingston Road, Fort Washington, Maryland
  • Sept. 14, 2018        BB&T, 9412 Livingston Road, Fort Washington, Maryland
  • Oct. 9, 2018            Wells Fargo, 15480 Annapolis Road, Suite 200, Bowie, Maryland
  • Oct. 12, 2018          BB&T, 5203 Franconia Road, Alexandria, Virginia
  • Oct. 12, 2018          PNC, 14125 Saint Germaine Drive, Centerville, Virginia
  • Oct. 27, 2018          Bank of America, 8096 Rolling Road, Springfield, Virginia

Topics:
bank robbery beltway bank bandit Local News Maryland News Virginia
