FBI seeks help finding ‘Beltway Bank Bandit’

WASHINGTON — The FBI is looking for the public’s help finding a man they’re calling “The Beltway Bank Bandit,” whom they suspect of robbing or trying to rob 14 banks and stores in the District, Maryland and Virginia.

The FBI’s Washington Field Office said in a statement Friday that the suspect has been passing threatening notes to tellers and taking off on foot with money. The robberies have happened between last Dec. 22 and Oct. 27 of this year and ranged from Springfield, Virginia, to Waldorf, Maryland. He’s hit one bank twice, authorities said.

The FBI describes him as a black man in his 20s or 30s; standing between 5 feet 7 inches and 6 feet 2 inches; and weighing about 160 to 170 pounds. But he’s worn various disguises during the robberies, including a baseball cap, a wig, a hoodie, a hijab and a skirt.

The man whom the FBI is calling the Beltway Bank Bandit, at the Bank of America in Springfield, Va., Oct. 27, 2018. (Courtesy FBI)

They’re offering a $5,000 reward for information leading up to his capture. You can call in a tip at 202-278-2000 or put it online at https://tips.fbi.gov/.

The locations and dates of the robberies, courtesy of the FBI:

Dec. 22, 2017 BB&T, 13045 Lee Jackson Memorial Highway, Fairfax, Virginia

Jan. 11, 2018 Capital One, 85 H St. NW, Washington, D.C.

Feb. 13, 2018 Suntrust, 405 Manning Road, Accokeek, Maryland

March 1, 2018 Capital One, 3499 S. Jefferson St., Falls Church, Virginia

March 8, 2018 M&T, 7485 Richmond Highway, Alexandria, Virginia

May 14, 2018 Burlington Coat Factory, 3200 Donnell Drive, District Heights, Maryland

June 29, 2018 PNC, 3297 Crain Highway, Waldorf, Maryland

July 12, 2018 BB&T, 10660 Stanhaven Place, White Plains, Maryland

Aug. 17, 2018 BB&T, 9412 Livingston Road, Fort Washington, Maryland

Sept. 14, 2018 BB&T, 9412 Livingston Road, Fort Washington, Maryland

Oct. 9, 2018 Wells Fargo, 15480 Annapolis Road, Suite 200, Bowie, Maryland

Oct. 12, 2018 BB&T, 5203 Franconia Road, Alexandria, Virginia

Oct. 12, 2018 PNC, 14125 Saint Germaine Drive, Centerville, Virginia

Oct. 27, 2018 Bank of America, 8096 Rolling Road, Springfield, Virginia

