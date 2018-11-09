FBI seeks help finding ‘Beltway Bank Bandit’

The FBI is looking for the public’s help finding a man they’re calling “The Beltway Bank Bandit,” whom they suspect of robbing or trying to rob 14 banks and stores in the District, Maryland and Virginia.
WASHINGTON — The FBI is looking for the public’s help finding a man they’re calling “The Beltway Bank Bandit,” whom they suspect of robbing or trying to rob 14 banks and stores in the District, Maryland and Virginia.
The FBI’s Washington Field Office said in a statement Friday that the suspect has been passing threatening notes to tellers and taking off on foot with money. The robberies have happened between last Dec. 22 and Oct. 27 of this year and ranged from Springfield, Virginia, to Waldorf, Maryland. He’s hit one bank twice, authorities said.
The FBI describes him as a black man in his 20s or 30s; standing between 5 feet 7 inches and 6 feet 2 inches; and weighing about 160 to 170 pounds. But he’s worn various disguises during the robberies, including a baseball cap, a wig, a hoodie, a hijab and a skirt.
They’re offering a $5,000 reward for information leading up to his capture. You can call in a tip at 202-278-2000 or put it online at https://tips.fbi.gov/.
The locations and dates of the robberies, courtesy of the FBI:
Dec. 22, 2017 BB&T, 13045 Lee Jackson Memorial Highway, Fairfax, Virginia
Jan. 11, 2018 Capital One, 85 H St. NW, Washington, D.C.