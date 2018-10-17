202
Redskins owner Snyder is selling his Md. mansion near the Potomac River

By Jack Pointer October 17, 2018 4:45 pm 10/17/2018 04:45pm
One notable feature of Dan Snyder's property in Potomac, Maryland: a basketball court featuring that familiar Burgundy-and-Gold logo, which can be seen in the lower-right-hand corner. (Google Earth)

WASHINGTON — Redskins owner Daniel Snyder is reportedly unloading his 15.2-acre property in Potomac, Maryland, for $49 million.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the property — which overlooks the Potomac River — includes a pool, a 12-car garage, a two-bedroom guesthouse and a house manager’s residence.

Another notable feature: a basketball court featuring that familiar Burgundy-and-Gold logo.

His five-bedroom, 30,000-square-foot mansion has some premium features that would raise the eyebrows of any picky pair on HGTV’s “House Hunters”: French limestone, a slate roof and even zinc gutters. (No word if there is any crown molding.)

Snyder reportedly purchased the home’s site from the estate of Jordan’s King Hussein and Queen Noor, paying just over $8.6 million nearly two decades ago. Adjacent parcels were later added.

The property has some history to it, and it’s not necessarily the kind of history a seller would include in a listing: The mansion’s view of the Potomac involved the clearcutting of more than 130 trees on 1.3 acres of the C&O Canal National Historical Park in 2004.

A 2006 report from the Interior Department revealed that P. Daniel Smith, currently the National Park Service’s deputy director, had improperly helped Snyder get the trees cut down on the federally protected land. (At the time, Smith was serving as special assistant to the park service’s director.)

It should be noted that the report did not accuse Snyder of any wrongdoing. At the time of the report’s release, Snyder denied pressuring anyone. And Smith himself told The Washington Post in 2006 that he did “nothing tawdry.”

Any would-be owners who would like to see trees on that park land can rest easy: 600 saplings were later planted there after the clearcutting.

