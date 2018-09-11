Emergency guide: What you should do to prepare for emergencies

Do you know what you'd do if an emergency hits? What if you're at work, your spouse is stuck in traffic and your children are in school? WTOP has the information you need.

There’s no way to plan for every emergency, but you can make sure you’re prepared for different scenarios.

WTOP works hard behind the scenes to make sure its radio stations stay on the air through any emergency — natural or otherwise. The station has backup transmitting facilities and studios well outside Washington, D.C.

Remember, you can tune in to WTOP at the following frequencies: 103.5-FM and 103.9-FM and 107.7-FM. You also can listen to WTOP online.

WTOP’s sister station — WFED — specializes in federal news. You can tune into WFED on 1500-AM and 820-AM, as well as listen online.

In the event of a major national emergency, WFED will simulcast WTOP’s programming.

As always, WTOP wants to make sure you’ve thought about what you can do before an emergency happens.

Below are links and resources to help you prepare for various emergencies:

The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s “Are You Ready? A Guide to Citizen Preparedness” includes facts on disaster survival techniques, disaster-specific information, and how to prepare for and respond to both natural and man-made disasters.

Being prepared for emergencies is crucial at home, school, work and in your community. Disaster can strike quickly and without warning. It can force you to evacuate your neighborhood, workplace or school or can confine you to your home.

The CDC spells out safety issues and answers frequently asked questions about a number of different types of disasters and weather emergencies. The CDC’s information can be viewed in multiple languages.

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management spells out how federal workers should handle emergency situations. Federal employees in the D.C. area can call 202-606-1900 to find out the government’s status.

Here are some additional resources:

Make a Plan

Capital Alert offers alert services and resources for making your emergency plan.

In an emergency, this site will provide real-time instructions to District residents and visitors.

Montgomery County offers alerts and provides translations of how to prepare for an emergency in Cambodian, Chinese, Farsi, French, Korean, Russian and Vietnamese.

Fairfax County provides resources for how to prepare for natural disasters and how to recover.

Other cities and counties:

