202
Home » Local News » Local universities increase security…

Local universities increase security during Unite the Right Rally

By Melissa Howell August 8, 2018 8:22 am 08/08/2018 08:22am
6 Shares
In this Monday, Aug. 6, 2018 photo, statue of Thomas Jefferson is surrounded by fencing and a No Trespassing sign in front of the rotunda on the campus of the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Va. The statue was the focal point of a clash between torch carrying white nationalists and students the night before the white nationalist rally in downtown Charlottesville that ended in the death of three people. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

WASHINGTON — Universities in the D.C. area are taking extra precautions in preparation for the crowds of protesters expected to descend upon the District for the Unite the Right rally.

George Washington University has announced plans to shut down parts of its campus in an email sent to students.

The university’s paper, the GW Hatchet, reports the Lerner Health and Wellness Center, Marvin Center and Gelman Library will be closed Sunday.

Students will be required to provide identification to enter buildings.

Related Stories

The University of Virginia also has plans in place, according to The Cavalier Daily.

In a letter sent to students by the university’s dean of students, there will be increased police and security staff throughout the weekend and access to certain parts of the campus will be limited.

The university also reminded students of the community’s core values against hate and resources available for those dealing with trauma.

The Unite the Right rally this weekend marks the one year anniversary of the deadly protest in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
Education News george washington university Local News Unite the Right unite the right rally university of virginia Virginia Washington, DC News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500