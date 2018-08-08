Local universities increase security during Unite the Right Rally

George Washington University and the University of Virginia are taking extra precautions in preparation for the crowds of protesters expected at the Unite the Right rally in D.C. this weekend.

George Washington University has announced plans to shut down parts of its campus in an email sent to students.

The university’s paper, the GW Hatchet, reports the Lerner Health and Wellness Center, Marvin Center and Gelman Library will be closed Sunday.

Students will be required to provide identification to enter buildings.

The University of Virginia also has plans in place, according to The Cavalier Daily.

In a letter sent to students by the university’s dean of students, there will be increased police and security staff throughout the weekend and access to certain parts of the campus will be limited.

The university also reminded students of the community’s core values against hate and resources available for those dealing with trauma.

The Unite the Right rally this weekend marks the one year anniversary of the deadly protest in Charlottesville, Virginia.

