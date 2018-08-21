202
Heavy storms, flooding hit DC area

By WTOP Staff August 21, 2018 3:39 pm 08/21/2018 03:39pm
Severe storms caused flooding in the D.C. metro area Tuesday, slowing drivers and blocking roads. See pictures and videos from across the area.

WASHINGTON — Severe storms caused flooding in the D.C. metro area Tuesday, slowing drivers and blocking roads.

People have been posting pictures and videos of the conditions. If you can do so safely, tweet photos to @WTOP.

