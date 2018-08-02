202
Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old abducted from Reagan National Airport

By Jack Pointer
August 2, 2018
Police have issued an Amber Alert for a 12-year-old girl who was abducted from Reagan National Airport Thursday.

WASHINGTON — Police have issued an Amber Alert for a 12-year-old girl who was abducted from Reagan National Airport around 8:15 a.m. Thursday.

Virginia State Police said JinJing Ma is believed to be in extreme danger. Ma is described as an Asian girl with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 90 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and a black jacket.

She was taken by an unknown woman described as Asian with black hair, about 40 years old and wearing a black dress, police said. She stands around 5 feet 2 inches to 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds.

Authorities believe there is one male suspect — dressed in black — and one female suspect.

In a news conference Thursday evening, Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority police Chief David Huchler said the pair was last seen leaving in a white Infiniti with New York tags. Officials later said Thursday night that it was possibly a 2016 or 2018 white Infiniti QX70.

Authorities are working to enhance video to get a tag number.

They are also trying to figure out if the girl had a phone or any social media presence.

“At this point, we don’t know the exact circumstance as to why the child left with this Asian female,” Huchler said. “The child appears to have left without any force, she entered the vehicle without any force.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the authority at 703-417-2400 or Virginia State Police at 800-822-4453.

Ma was with a tour group visiting America from China, police said. She had received her passport just before checking in and left her group to meet up with the unknown woman. The woman helped Ma change clothes, and the two walked together to the arrivals area of the airport and disappeared out of camera view, police said.

That woman, the MWAA spokesman said, had been seen beforehand with an Asian male before meeting up with Ma.

According to Virginia officials, a witness said he might have seen the same woman meet up with Ma in New York and hand her food.

Airports Authority police are working with the FBI’s office of child exploitation and human trafficking task force, Virginia State Police, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

WTOP’s Michelle Basch and Will Vitka contributed to this report. 

