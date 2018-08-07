7 men arrested for indecent exposure, sexual abuse on Metro

Metro Transit police announced Thursday that seven men have been arrested in August for indecent exposure or misdemeanor sexual abuse on Metro, all as a result of adult female victims coming forward.

WASHINGTON — Metro Transit Police announced Thursday that seven men have been arrested in August for indecent exposure or misdemeanor sexual abuse on Metro, all as a result of adult female victims coming forward.

Police say in addition to the “text tips” system, detectives used digital surveillance footage to identify the suspects, who were listed in the press release.

Through Wednesday, there have been 63 reported cases of indecent exposure on Metro, down 10 percent from this time last year, police said.

Police added that John T. Steele, 22, of D.C. is wanted in connection with an incident that occurred at the Southern Avenue Metro on Aug. 4, one of three separate indecent exposure cases that remain open. Police are seeking help identifying suspects in the other two incidents, which occurred on the Red Line on July 6 and on the Orange Line on Monday.

Metro police asks victims of harassment or sexual offenses to report information through an online portal. Anyone with information regarding other victims can call 301-955-5000 or send a text message to “MyMTPD” (696873).

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.