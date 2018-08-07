202
Home » Local News » 7 men arrested for…

7 men arrested for indecent exposure, sexual abuse on Metro

By WTOP Staff August 23, 2018 6:12 pm 08/23/2018 06:12pm
5 Shares
FILE — The Metro logo is seen here on a Metro train in 2018. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)

WASHINGTON — Metro Transit Police announced Thursday that seven men have been arrested in August for indecent exposure or misdemeanor sexual abuse on Metro, all as a result of adult female victims coming forward.

Police say in addition to the “text tips” system, detectives used digital surveillance footage to identify the suspects, who were listed in the press release.

Through Wednesday, there have been 63 reported cases of indecent exposure on Metro, down 10 percent from this time last year, police said.

Police added that John T. Steele, 22, of D.C. is wanted in connection with an incident that occurred at the Southern Avenue Metro on Aug. 4, one of three separate indecent exposure cases that remain open. Police are seeking help identifying suspects in the other two incidents, which occurred on the Red Line on July 6 and on the Orange Line on Monday.

Metro police asks victims of harassment or sexual offenses to report information through an online portal. Anyone with information regarding other victims can call 301-955-5000 or send a text message to “MyMTPD” (696873).

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
crime Local News metro metro transit police Transportation News wmata
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500