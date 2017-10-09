Power outages in Maryland, Virginia

WASHINGTON — Thousands of customers in Maryland and Virginia were without power Monday morning.

In Maryland, the outages were mostly in the Bethesda and Silver Spring area. Shortly before 9 a.m., the number of outages stood at about 3,200 customers.

PEPCO said crews were on the scene and hoped to have power restored within the next hour.

In Virginia, Dominion Energy said 2,500 were without power in Northern Virginia, many in the Langley area.

A Dominion spokesperson told WTOP a tree fell on some wires.