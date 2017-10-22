Montgomery Blair High School wins 57th ‘It’s Academic’

Some of the region's brightest minds match wits every Saturday on "It's Academic." See photos of students who are competing this year.
UPDATE, 9/3/2018
WASHINGTON — Montgomery Blair High school triumphed over other schools in the area with a solid victory in the 57th season of “It’s Academic.”
The winners were honored Sunday, Sept. 2 at Nationals Park. Joining them were their principal, a school board member and the show’s host WTOP’s Hillary Howard.
“It’s Academic” pits students from three schools against each other for the bragging rights of who knows the most.
These students are more than smarts. They’re wise,” said Howard. They understand how knowledge brings opportunity, texture and richness to daily life.”
A longtime area tradition premiered last October, and it’s one that shows off the smarts of area high school students.
“Did I mention they’re competitive? It’s incredible how much they retain,” Howard said.
Click through the gallery to see photos of the students from Washington-area schools who competed each week.
Here is a list of winners:
Oct. 7 – Washington Latin Public Charter
Oct. 14 – Sidwell Friends
Oct. 21 – Bethesda Chevy Chase
Oct. 28 – St. Anselm’s
Nov. 4 – Langley
Nov. 11 – Centreville
Nov. 18 – St. Albans
Nov. 25 – Whitman
Dec. 2 – Thomas Jefferson
Dec. 9 – Blake
Dec. 16 – Washington-Lee
Dec. 23 – J.E.B. Stuart
Dec. 30 – Georgetown Day
Jan. 6 – Sherwood
Jan. 13 – Holton-Arms
Jan. 20 – Wootton
Jan. 27 – Rockville
Feb. 3 – Robinson
Feb. 10 – McLean
Feb. 17 – Montgomery Blair
Feb. 24 – St. John’s
March 3 – W.T. Woodson
March 10 – St. Stephen & St. Agnes
March 17 – Churchill
March 31 – Richard Montgomery
April 7 – Woodgrove
April 14 – Sidwell Friends
April 21 – St. Anselm’s and Jefferson
April 28 – Blake
May 5 – Georgetown Day
May 12 – Wootton and Montgomery Blair
May 19 – Sandy Spring Friends and Richard Montgomery
Champion: Montgomery Blair High School
