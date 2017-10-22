Montgomery Blair High School wins 57th ‘It’s Academic’

Some of the region's brightest minds match wits every Saturday on "It's Academic." See photos of students who are competing this year.

UPDATE, 9/3/2018

WASHINGTON — Montgomery Blair High school triumphed over other schools in the area with a solid victory in the 57th season of “It’s Academic.”

The winners were honored Sunday, Sept. 2 at Nationals Park. Joining them were their principal, a school board member and the show’s host WTOP’s Hillary Howard.

“It’s Academic” pits students from three schools against each other for the bragging rights of who knows the most.

These students are more than smarts. They’re wise,” said Howard. They understand how knowledge brings opportunity, texture and richness to daily life.”

A longtime area tradition premiered last October, and it’s one that shows off the smarts of area high school students.

“Did I mention they’re competitive? It’s incredible how much they retain,” Howard said.

The champion #ItsAcademic team Montgomery Blair gets props from @Nationals! On field soon! @blairprincipal @WTOP pic.twitter.com/IoX6MIZN3c — Hillary Howard (@hhowardWTOP) September 2, 2018 Montgomery Blair High school wins the 57th “It’s Academic.” The team was honored on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018 at Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Here is a list of winners:

Oct. 7 – Washington Latin Public Charter

Oct. 14 – Sidwell Friends

Oct. 21 – Bethesda Chevy Chase

Oct. 28 – St. Anselm’s

Nov. 4 – Langley

Nov. 11 – Centreville

Nov. 18 – St. Albans

Nov. 25 – Whitman

Dec. 2 – Thomas Jefferson

Dec. 9 – Blake

Dec. 16 – Washington-Lee

Dec. 23 – J.E.B. Stuart

Dec. 30 – Georgetown Day

Jan. 6 – Sherwood

Jan. 13 – Holton-Arms

Jan. 20 – Wootton

Jan. 27 – Rockville

Feb. 3 – Robinson

Feb. 10 – McLean

Feb. 17 – Montgomery Blair

Feb. 24 – St. John’s

March 3 – W.T. Woodson

March 10 – St. Stephen & St. Agnes

March 17 – Churchill

March 31 – Richard Montgomery

April 7 – Woodgrove

April 14 – Sidwell Friends

April 21 – St. Anselm’s and Jefferson

April 28 – Blake

May 5 – Georgetown Day

May 12 – Wootton and Montgomery Blair

May 19 – Sandy Spring Friends and Richard Montgomery

Champion: Montgomery Blair High School

