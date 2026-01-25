Washington RB coach Anthony Lynn interviews for Browns head coach opening

Washington running backs coach Anthony Lynn interviewed with the Cleveland Browns on Saturday night, becoming the 10th candidate for their head coaching vacancy.

The Browns announced the interview on Sunday morning.

It was the second interview of the day for Lynn, who also talked with the Buffalo Bills about their opening. He was on Rex Ryan’s Bills’ staff in 2015 and ’16, eventually becoming offensive coordinator as well as serving as the interim head coach during the final game of the 2016 season.

Lynn, 57, also was the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers from 2017 through 2020. He had a 34-32 overall mark and led the Bolts to the playoffs in 2018, where they lost to New England in the divisional round.

Lynn is also the fifth candidate with current or previous ties to the Browns. He was the running backs coach on Romeo Crennel’s staff in 2007 and ’08. He just completed his second year in Washington and has also done stints with Denver, Jacksonville, Dallas, the New York Jets, Detroit and San Francisco.

Cleveland fired Kevin Stefanski on Jan. 5 following six seasons and a 46-58 record. Stefanski — who was hired as Atlanta’s coach last Saturday — was a two-time AP NFL Coach of the Year and led the Browns to the playoffs in 2020 and ’23.

The Browns were 5-12 this season and 8-26 the past two years.

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, Baltimore offensive coordinator Todd Monken and Jacksonville offensive coordinator Grant Udinski have had second interviews.

Lynn’s interview took place in Florida. The Browns are expected to meet with Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase on Monday, the day after Los Angeles faces Seattle in the NFC championship game.

