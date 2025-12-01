Steelers and Mike Tomlin have been in tight spots before, but never quite like this

PITTSBURGH (AP) — One of Mike Tomlin’s pet phrases is “smile in the face of adversity,” a “Tomlin-ism” the Pittsburgh…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — One of Mike Tomlin’s pet phrases is “smile in the face of adversity,” a “Tomlin-ism” the Pittsburgh Steelers coach trots out occasionally when his team hits a rough patch.

Yet the corners of Tomlin’s mouth never perked up — not even once — as he tried to sift through the rubble of a 26-7 loss to Buffalo on Sunday that was as emphatic as it was complete.

Instead, the longest-tenured coach in major North American team sports sounded almost resigned after spending three hours watching his team get whipped in a way that it rarely has during his 19 years on the job.

The Bills did whatever they wanted, whenever they wanted, while piling up 249 yards rushing and pushing the NFL’s most expensive defense around for three hours in the late-November chill that offered little proof the Steelers are headed in the right direction as the stretch looms.

How bad did it get? When the videoboard at the south end zone at Acrisure Stadium faded to black early in the fourth quarter with the Steelers trailing by 16 — a firm giveaway that the team’s unofficial anthem “Renegade” by Styx is coming — the portion of the crowd of 66,000-plus that remained booed.

It was the loudest moment of protest, but also hardly the only one. Chants of “Fire Tomlin” also popped up at times, the frustration of a fan base that hasn’t seen a playoff win in eight years and counting — and with scant evidence of late that the streak will end anytime soon — bubbling over.

Tomlin didn’t acknowledge whether he heard them or not, but he understood.

“I know how restless and frustrated I was, so I assume they were in the same state we were in,” he said.

Maybe, but the frustration Tomlin feels, and the frustration the fan base feels, are coming from far different places.

Tomlin remains adamant that the answers to fix a team that has been running in place as competent but not always competitive for almost a decade are close at hand.

A sizable chunk of those who pay a not-insubstantial amount of money to come watch do not.

Scan social media after any Steelers loss — and there have been five of them in the past seven weeks — and you’ll find Tomlin’s name trending, and not in a good way.

While that’s simply part of the deal when you coach for a living, Tomlin’s situation is unique.

The 53-year-old’s next losing season will be his first. He’s four wins shy of tying Hall of Famer Chuck Noll for ninth on the NFL’s career wins list and has a resume that will garner significant consideration for a gold jacket of his own whenever the time comes.

He also happens to work for an organization that has gone nearly 60 years without firing a head coach. Tomlin is also under contract through the 2027 season, and the Steelers have been transparent about their plans to select their next franchise quarterback when the NFL draft descends on Pittsburgh in April.

Pittsburgh has backed Tomlin at every turn since hiring the then largely unknown defensive coordinator to replace Bill Cowher in early 2007. While their partnership has produced the franchise’s sixth Super Bowl title and an appearance in another, it’s also fair to start wondering if Tomlin’s approach has gotten stale.

Nearly three-quarters of the NFL’s 32 teams have won a postseason game since the Steelers beat Kansas City in the divisional round in January 2017. Pittsburgh is 0-6 in that span, with many of the losses looking a lot like what happened on Sunday against the Bills.

Facing a quality team with Super Bowl aspirations of its own, the Steelers were outclassed. Just as they were earlier this season against Green Bay. And the Los Angeles Chargers. And Seattle.

Tomlin has been here before. Several times. The 2013 team sat at 2-6 after an embarrassing loss at New England and nearly made the playoffs. Two years ago, he turned to Mason Rudolph in the final weeks, leading to a three-game winning streak and an unlikely postseason berth.

He trotted out his “Tomlin-isms” during those dark times too, and the Steelers rallied. They have five chances — starting Sunday in Baltimore — to do it again this season. And while it doesn’t feel like it and it doesn’t look like it, Pittsburgh at 6-6 remains tied with Baltimore for the AFC North lead.

Tomlin’s resume demands that he deserves the respect of being given the benefit of the doubt until proven otherwise.

Yet the sounds coming from the stands as Pittsburgh was bullied at home offered audible proof that while respect is one thing, patience is something else entirely.

For the first time in nearly 20 years, it feels as if it is starting to run out.

And there’s no smiling — in the face of adversity or otherwise — about that.

What’s working

Not much, though backup running back Kenny Gainwell has perfected the art of the one-handed catch.

What’s not

Just about everything else.

Stock up

Outside linebacker Nick Herbig is undersized for his position at 6-foot-2, 240 pounds, but is starting to show signs he’s not just a pass rush specialist. Herbig has improved against the run and forced a fumble by Buffalo’s James Cook that set up Pittsburgh’s lone touchdown.

Stock down

Punter Corliss Waitman is averaging less than 40 yards a kick over the past two weeks, and hit a couple of near shanks in the blustery winds on Sunday.

Injuries

LB Patrick Queen is dealing with a right hip injury. CB James Pierre entered the concussion protocol in the second half. Rookie DL Derrick Harmon sat out with a knee injury. Considering Pittsburgh’s issues stopping the run, the sooner Harmon can return, the better.

Key number

6-11 — Pittsburgh’s record in its past 17 games going back to a five-game skid to end the 2024 season.

Next steps

Try to do something they were unable to do the previous time they were in Baltimore: stop Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry.

