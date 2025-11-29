PREP FOOTBALL=
MPSSAA State Playoffs=
Class 2A/1A=
Semifinal=
Lackey 20, Liberty 6
Class 2A=
Semifinal=
Huntingtown 50, Wicomico 20
Northern – Cal 21, Glenelg 14
Class 4A/3A=
Semifinal=
Mergenthaler 42, Old Mill 7
Sherwood 42, Perry Hall 14
Class 4A=
Semifinal=
Quince Orchard 35, Broadneck 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
