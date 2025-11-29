Live Radio
Friday's Scores

Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press

November 29, 2025, 7:26 AM

PREP FOOTBALL=

MPSSAA State Playoffs=

Class 2A/1A=

Semifinal=

Lackey 20, Liberty 6

Class 2A=

Semifinal=

Huntingtown 50, Wicomico 20

Northern – Cal 21, Glenelg 14

Class 4A/3A=

Semifinal=

Mergenthaler 42, Old Mill 7

Sherwood 42, Perry Hall 14

Class 4A=

Semifinal=

Quince Orchard 35, Broadneck 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

