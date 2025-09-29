Sunday scaries arrived early for Commanders fans

A lot of fans who watched the Commanders lose to the Falcons are giving the Burgundy and Gold a pass.

A lot of fans of the Burgundy and Gold caught a case of the ‘Sunday scaries’ as they watched The Washington Commanders stumble on the road against The Atlanta Falcons, losing 34-27.

Now after week four of the season, Washington is 2-2, and with quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receiver Terry McLaurin both sitting on the sidelines, a lot of fans watching the game in Bethesda, Maryland, at Caddies on Cordell were giving the team a pass.

“I’m going to tell you this: when your quarterback is out and your No. 1 wide receiver is out, it’s going to be what it is,” said Jermaine Brown. “You got to have faith, it’s still early in the season.”

Someone who didn’t mind pointing the blame, was Caroline Cole.

“I think the defense didn’t show up,” said Cole, a Burgundy and Gold fan, who said she’s had season tickets since before she had her driver’s license.

“Last week we were on fire, and this week they couldn’t even make a tackle,” Cole added.

The one thing all of the fans WTOP spoke with at Caddies agreed on: things would get better when No. 5 was back on the field.

“If Jayden gets back out there and we’re healthy, I think we can win every single game we face this year,” said Commanders fan Tommy Branthover.

