The Washington D.C. Sports Hall of Fame 2025 inductees include soccer star Mia Hamm and WNBA legend Alana Beard, with a special nod for the city’s famed Super Bowl XXVI champions, considered one of the best teams in NFL history, officials announced Tuesday.

In total, seven athletes with connections to the D.C. area will be honored at Nationals Park on Sunday, Aug. 3, before the Washington Nationals face the Milwaukee Brewers in a day game. Ballpark gates will open early, at 12:15 p.m., so everyone can catch the D.C. sports legends.

If you can’t catch the game, here’s a look at the D.C. Hall of Fame Class of 2025, including the storied 1991 NFL champs.

Mia Hamm

For years, everyone thought it was Mia Hamm, not Brandi Chastain, who tore off her jersey to reveal her sports bra when the USWNT won the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Hamm, a soccer icon, went to Lake Braddock Secondary School in Burke, Virginia, and led them to a soccer state championship. The two-time Olympic gold medalist was a founding player in the first women’s professional soccer league, the WUSA, during her time with the Washington Freedom.

Craig Laughlin

Washington Capitals’ fan favorite Craig Laughlin wowed the D.C. area on ice for six seasons, including the Caps’ first playoff appearance in team history in 1983. After leaving the team in 1989, the Canadian made D.C. his home and became the color analyst for the team in 1990.

Alana Beard

Washington Mystics great Alana Beard spent eight years in D.C., racking up four WNBA All-Star and four All-Defensive Team honors. She leads the franchise in points and steals and is already in the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

Rich Chvotkin

If you’ve been listening to the Georgetown University’s men’s basketball team for the last 50 years, you will know Rich Chvotkin’s unmistakable descriptions of hometown college basketball favorites. He’s called more than 1,500 Hoyas games and has won numerous awards for his announcing, including the 2022 Big East Media Award.

Johnny Dawkins

Johnny Dawkins made his name as one of the greatest players at D.C.’s Macklin Catholic High School, earning All-American recognition and setting the team’s career scoring record that stood for 20 years. He attended Duke University in 1986 and then had a nine-year career in the NBA. Now, he’s a successful college coach at the University of Central Florida.

Jim Larrañaga

Jim Larrañaga was the head coach for George Mason University’s men’s basketball team during the glory years of 1997 to 2011, bringing the Patriots to a record-breaking 273 wins. Remember when his 11th-seeded team made it to the Final Four in 2006?

Alonzo Mourning

Georgetown superstar Alonzo Mourning made his name in college basketball, earning a slew of awards, including consensus first team All-American honors in 1992. He went on to have an a celebrated 16-year NBA career, including a world championship in 2006.

Team of Distinction — Super Bowl XXVI champions

Where were you when D.C.’s 1991 team of glory won the Super Bowl? This team, featuring quarterback Mark Rypien and All-Pro tackle Jim Lachey, has been called one of the best teams in NFL history. The team went 17-2 that season and was so dominant that USA Today ranked them as the best team of the first 50 years of the Super Bowl era.

