Former US soccer, Washington Spirit star Ali Krieger to be inducted into Virginia Sports Hall of Fame

The former U.S. women's soccer national team star is the second straight Forest Park graduate to be inducted into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame.

Krieger was a soccer and volleyball standout at Forest Park before graduating in 2003.

As a senior in soccer, she was the Gatorade State Girls Soccer Player of the Year after helping the Bruins to their first-ever district and region titles and first state tournament appearance. She was a three-time all-district, all-region and all-state selection.

She earned first-team all-Cardinal District honors as a senior in volleyball. Forest Park reached the Group AAA state final in 2002, her senior season.

Krieger was a two-time all-American at Penn State and played on three World Cup teams, including back-to-back championship squads. She was also a member of the 2016 U.S. Olympic Team.

With the U.S. women’s soccer national team, Krieger made 108 appearances, named to three Women’s World Cup teams and was a member of the 2015 and 2019 World Cup winning sides.

After a 16-year career, Krieger retired from playing soccer after her National Women’s Soccer League team, Gotham FC, won the title Nov. 11, 2023.

Krieger is the second straight Forest Park graduate to be inducted into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame. Basketball standout Monica Wright was inducted in April.

Krieger is also a member of the Virginia High School League Hall of Fame.