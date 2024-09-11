Raiders need to improve run defense as they prepare for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The hints were there in the preseason that the Raiders might struggle to defend the run,…

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The hints were there in the preseason that the Raiders might struggle to defend the run, and coach Antonio Pierce let his feelings be known that it had to be cleaned up.

He’s still not satisfied — for good reason.

Las Vegas had a legitimate chance to open the season Sunday with a road victory over their AFC West rival Chargers, but its second-half defense against the run was a key reason the Raiders left Los Angeles with a 22-10 loss.

The Chargers rushed for 150 of their 176 yards after halftime, using J.K. Dobbins’ gains of 46 and 61 to set up the lead-changing field goal in the third quarter and game-clinching touchdown in the fourth, respectively.

“That’s what keeps you humble in this game,” Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins said. “You never have all the answers. The job’s never done until it’s completely done, but that’s just football. That’s just how the game goes.”

Now the Raiders go to Baltimore on Sunday to play a Ravens offense that features reigning Associated Press MVP and dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson and bulldozing running back Derrick Henry.

Jackson showed off his elusiveness in Thursday night’s 27-20 season-opening loss at two-time defending champion Kansas City. He rushed for 122 yards on 16 attempts, and Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he didn’t want to stop being aggressive even though it might put his franchise quarterback in harm’s way.

But what makes Jackson especially dangerous is he can punish defenses that load up to limit his ability to run. He completed 26 of 41 passes for 273 yards in the opener, and Pierce said that Jackson’s ability to beat teams with his arm complicates how to defend him.

“If you see our guys run up the field, running past the quarterback, just pack your bags, it’s going to be a long day for the Raiders,” Pierce said. “We have to do a good job. When I played, we played against (Michael) Vick. We called it a cage rush, kind of keeping him in. You see Lamar, he has the ability to slither his way out of it.

“Do you stay back in coverage or do you go attack the quarterback? So really critical up front that we are detailed and do our job and our assignment and what’s actually in the game plan.”

Harbaugh also could get Henry, who rushed just 13 times for 46 yards against the Chiefs, more involved but said he didn’t want to turn him into a 30-carry workhorse. Even just a handful more rushes from him could mean trouble for the Raiders going against a back who has gained more than 1,000 yards in five of the past six seasons and had 937 over eight games in 2021.

Worse for the Raiders is knee injuries have weakened their depth at defensive end. Malcolm Koonce is on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least the first month of the season. Tyree Wilson was injured at LA, and Pierce said it was “not looking good” he would play at Baltimore.

Those injuries have forced the Raiders to make some moves. They signed defensive end K’Lavon Chaisson to the practice squad on Tuesday, and last week Charles Snowden was signed to the active squad and wound up starting and playing more than half the snaps.

Snowden, who had one tackle in that game, said having a full week to prepare should benefit him.

“There are small things in the game, nuances, things that the average eye might not see,” Snowden said. “But to us, it could be the difference between a touchdown and a 5-yard stop. Getting to work with those and communicate with the guys throughout the week makes a huge difference.”

Linemen limited

Three offensive linemen were limited in practice Wednesday — center Andre James (elbow), tackle Kolton Miller (knee) and guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (illness). Powers-Johnson didn’t play at Los Angeles, and Pierce said he needs to see him in practice before determining his status.

Additionally, cornerback Decamerion Richardson didn’t practice because of a hamstring injury. He was inactive against the Chargers.

Forced inside

Smoke from wildfires near Los Angeles caused the Raiders to use their indoor facility, an unusual move for a mid-week practice. Three full grass fields sit outside, giving the team much more flexibility in its game preparation. The Raiders typically use their indoor facility, which includes 1 1/2 turf fields, for walk-through practices.

