Potomac teen runner Quincy Wilson falls short of Olympic dream — for now

Olympic dreams are not over for a student from Bullis High School in Potomac, Maryland.

Quincy Wilson waits to start a heat in the men's 400-meter semi-final during the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials Sunday, June 23, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(AP/Charlie Neibergall) Quincy Wilson waits to start a heat in the men's 400-meter semi-final during the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials Sunday, June 23, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(AP/Charlie Neibergall) Olympic dreams are not over for a student from Bullis High School in Potomac, Maryland.

Quincy Wilson, 16, finished sixth in the 400-meter final during the U.S. Olympic track trails with a time of 44.94, his third sub-45 race in three tries at the trials. He first earned a spot for the final after his run of 44.59 seconds held up and was one of the best two marks among sprinters who didn’t finish in the top two over the three semifinals.

Now, he will wait to see if the U.S. track team calls on him to be part of the U.S. 4 x 400 relay team.

Should he make the relay team, Wilson would become the youngest American male to run the relay event at the Olympics since 1932.

“All I know is I gave everything I had,” he said. “I can’t be too disappointed. I’m 16, and I’m running grown-man times.”

Wilson, listed at 5-feet-9 and 140 pounds, broke the under-18 world 400-meter mark when he won his heat before the semifinals. He finished in a time of 44.66 seconds to break the record of 44.84 set by Justin Robinson five years ago.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.