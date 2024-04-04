New racing series aims to increase number of horses competing in US and England

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — A new partnership between The Jockey Club UK and The Stronach Group’s 1/ST will give the…

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — A new partnership between The Jockey Club UK and The Stronach Group’s 1/ST will give the winners of turf races in North America and England automatic entries to races in both countries in an effort to increase the number of horses competing on both sides of the Atlantic.

The winner of the Grade 2 Charles Whittingham Stakes at Santa Anita in California on May 4 will receive an automatic entry and travel money to run in the Group 1 Coral-Eclipse at Sandown Park in England on July 6.

In turn, the winner of the Coral-Eclipse will receive an automatic entry and travel funds to run in the Grade 2 California Crown John Henry Turf at Santa Anita on Sept. 28.

The winner of the Jim McKay Stakes at Pimlico on May 18 will earn an automatic entry and travel money to run in the Group 1 My Pension Expert July Cup at Newmarket in England on July 13.

The My Pension Expert winner will be invited to run in the Grade 2 California Crown Eddie D Turf Sprint at Santa Anita on Sept. 28.

The Stronach Group, which owns Pimlico and Santa Anita, and The Jockey Club UK announced the series Thursday.

