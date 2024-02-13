US men to play Colombia in soccer exhibition on June 8 at Landover, Maryland

The United States will play Colombia in an exhibition at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, on June 8 ahead of the Copa America.

LANDOVER, MD - MAY 30: General view of Brazil and of USA during an International friendly game at FedExField on May 30, 2012 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)(Getty Images/Rob Carr)

The game, announced Tuesday, is on a FIFA international fixture date, which means top Europe-based players will be available.

The U.S. may play an additional exhibition a few days later. The Americans open against Bolivia at Arlington, Texas, on June 23, play Panama four days later at Atlanta and close group play July 1 against Uruguay at Kansas City, Missouri.

Colombia opens against Paraguay at Houston on June 24, plays Costa Rica or Honduras four days later at Glendale, Arizona, and finishes the first round against Brazil on July 2 at Santa Clara, California.

