Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC Sports » Maryland lands 3rd 5-star…

Maryland lands 3rd 5-star basketball recruit in program history

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

February 21, 2024, 8:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Monteverde's Derik Queen #25 is seen against Sunrise Christian during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, MA. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)(AP/Gregory Payan)

Five-star recruit Derik Queen, a Baltimore native and center at Florida powerhouse Montverde Academy, announced Wednesday he’ll play college basketball in his home state with a commitment to the University of Maryland.

Queen is 247Sports’ 12th-ranked recruit in the 2024 class. He’s just the third five-star recruit to commit to Maryland and is the second-highest rated recruit the Terps have landed since 2000, behind Diamond Stone from the class of 2015.

Queen announced his commitment on X on Wednesday night.

According to 247Sports, Queen also had offers from Kansas, Indiana, Houston, Arizona and other top schools.

The 6-foot-10-inch, 240-pound center has “some of the best hands in high school basketball,” according to 247Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein, which help him secure virtually any rebound. Finkelstein also noted Queen’s excellent touch around the rim and as a ballhandler.

Queen joins three-star guard Malachi Palmer from Mt. Zion Prep in Lanham in Maryland’s 2024 recruiting class.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

trobertson@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up