Maryland lands 3rd 5-star basketball recruit in program history

Five-star recruit Derik Queen, a Baltimore native and center at Florida powerhouse Montverde Academy, announced Wednesday he'll play his college basketball in his home state with a commitment to the University of Maryland.

Monteverde's Derik Queen #25 is seen against Sunrise Christian during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, MA. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)(AP/Gregory Payan) Monteverde's Derik Queen #25 is seen against Sunrise Christian during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, MA. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)(AP/Gregory Payan) Five-star recruit Derik Queen, a Baltimore native and center at Florida powerhouse Montverde Academy, announced Wednesday he’ll play college basketball in his home state with a commitment to the University of Maryland.

Queen is 247Sports’ 12th-ranked recruit in the 2024 class. He’s just the third five-star recruit to commit to Maryland and is the second-highest rated recruit the Terps have landed since 2000, behind Diamond Stone from the class of 2015.

Queen announced his commitment on X on Wednesday night.

According to 247Sports, Queen also had offers from Kansas, Indiana, Houston, Arizona and other top schools.

The 6-foot-10-inch, 240-pound center has “some of the best hands in high school basketball,” according to 247Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein, which help him secure virtually any rebound. Finkelstein also noted Queen’s excellent touch around the rim and as a ballhandler.

Queen joins three-star guard Malachi Palmer from Mt. Zion Prep in Lanham in Maryland’s 2024 recruiting class.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.