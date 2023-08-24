Alexandria high school graduate is now ‘World’s Fastest Man’

Noah Lyles is putting Alexandria, Virginia, on the map — in the world of track.

Noah Lyles, of the United States celebrates winning the gold medal in the men's 100-meters final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)(AP/Petr David Josek)

The 26-year-old man, who graduated from Northern Virginia’s Alexandria City High School, earned the title of “World’s Fastest Man” this past weekend, after bringing home the gold in the 100-meter dash during the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Sunday.

Now, he’s on the heels of another remarkable accomplishment.

On Friday, Lyles has a shot at becoming the first man to win the 100 and 200 meter races at a world championship since Usain Bolt did it 8 years ago.

Then on Saturday, he’s aiming for another win in the 4X100 relay, which would make him the first American to bring home three gold medals at a single world championship since 2007.

“I try to make all my races look as easy as possible, even if they aren’t,” said Lyles after his most recent win, while speaking with the media.

