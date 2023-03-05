Live Radio
Towson defeats Delaware 86-60 in CAA quarterfinals

The Associated Press

March 5, 2023, 10:55 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicolas Timberlake had 19 points in Towson’s 86-60 win against Delaware on Sunday night in the quarterfinals of the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament.

Timberlake added nine rebounds and five assists for the Tigers (21-11). Charles Thompson scored 17 points while shooting 6 of 7 from the field and 5 for 8 from the free-throw line, and added six rebounds. Sekou Sylla shot 7 of 8 from the field to finish with 16 points.

Jameer Nelson Jr. finished with 16 points and five assists for the Blue Hens (17-16). Christian Ray added 13 points and seven rebounds for Delaware. Ebby Asamoah also recorded seven points.

Towson took the lead with 19:30 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 46-20 at halftime, with Timberlake racking up 11 points. Towson pulled away with a 13-2 run in the second half to extend a 22-point lead to 33 points. They closed out the victory over Delaware from there, as Thompson led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

