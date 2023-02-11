Live Radio
Williams has 19 as Howard downs Delaware State 86-85 in OT

The Associated Press

February 11, 2023, 6:37 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Jelani Williams’ jumper with two seconds left in overtime gave Howard an 86-85 overtime win over Delaware State on Saturday.

Williams had 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Bison (15-10, 7-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Marcus Dockery was 4 of 7 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to add 14 points. Shy Odom shot 5 of 11 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points. It was the seventh victory in a row for the Bison.

O’Koye Parker led the Hornets (5-18, 3-6) in scoring, finishing with 24 points. Martez Robinson added 17 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals for Delaware State. In addition, Brandon Stone finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

