Loyola Maryland defeats Lehigh 91-82

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Deon Perry scored 19 of his 28 points in the second half of Loyola Maryland’s 91-82 victory against Lehigh on Saturday night.

Perry was 8 of 20 shooting, including 6 for 11 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Greyhounds (9-18, 4-10 Patriot League). Jaylin Andrews added 19 points while going 6 of 10 and 7 of 7 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds. Alonso Faure was 6 of 6 shooting and 3 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

Keith Higgins Jr. finished with 23 points for the Mountain Hawks (14-11, 9-5). Tyler Whitney-Sidney added 18 points and seven assists for Lehigh. Dominic Parolin also had 14 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Loyola (MD) hosts Lafayette while Lehigh hosts Navy.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

