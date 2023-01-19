UKRAINE/RUSSIA: The War: One Year Later | Stacking sanctions on Russia | Ukrainian rally in DC pulls thousands | EU probes into war crimes
Home » Washington, DC Sports » Nelson's 20 help Delaware…

Nelson’s 20 help Delaware defeat William & Mary 80-53

The Associated Press

January 19, 2023, 10:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Jameer Nelson Jr. had 20 points in Delaware’s 80-53 victory against William & Mary on Thursday night.

Nelson also added three steals for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (11-9, 3-4 Colonial Athletic Association). Jyare Davis scored 14 points while finishing 6 of 11 from the floor, and added seven rebounds. Christian Ray was 5 of 7 shooting and 3 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

Gabe Dorsey finished with 18 points for the Tribe (8-12, 3-4). Matteus Case added nine points for William & Mary. In addition, Noah Collier finished with five points.

Delaware led William & Mary 38-31 at the half, with Nelson (11 points) its high scorer before the break. Delaware outscored William & Mary in the second half by 20 points, with L.J. Owens scoring a team-high 10 points after halftime.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Delaware visits Drexel while William & Mary hosts N.C. A&T.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports | Washington, DC Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up