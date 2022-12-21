BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Home » Washington, DC Sports » Sessoms scores 28 as…

Sessoms scores 28 as Coppin State defeats James Madison

The Associated Press

December 21, 2022, 3:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Sam Sessoms scored 28 points to help Coppin State defeat James Madison 107-100 in overtime on Wednesday.

Sessoms had five assists and three steals for the Eagles (5-9). Mike Hood scored 23 points while shooting 7 for 13 (6 for 11 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line. Justin Steers recorded 22 points and was 5 of 6 shooting and 12 of 14 from the free throw line.

The Dukes (9-4) were led in scoring by Alonzo Sule, who finished with 21 points and two blocks. Takal Molson added 18 points, 10 rebounds and two steals for James Madison. In addition, Terrence Edwards had 17 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports | Washington, DC Sports

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up