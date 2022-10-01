Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Atlee 38, Mechanicsville High School 21
Benedictine 26, St. Christopher’s 10
Bishop O’Connell 59, St. Michael 0
Central Maryland Christian, Md. 2, TEACH Homeschool 0
James Wood 22, North Hagerstown, Md. 6
Northern Virginia HomeSchool 18, Central Virginia Disciples 8
Patrick Henry-Ashland 43, Henrico 9
York 28, Tabb 0
___
