Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press

October 1, 2022, 8:33 PM

PREP FOOTBALL=

Atlee 38, Mechanicsville High School 21

Benedictine 26, St. Christopher’s 10

Bishop O’Connell 59, St. Michael 0

Central Maryland Christian, Md. 2, TEACH Homeschool 0

James Wood 22, North Hagerstown, Md. 6

Northern Virginia HomeSchool 18, Central Virginia Disciples 8

Patrick Henry-Ashland 43, Henrico 9

York 28, Tabb 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

