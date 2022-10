PREP FOOTBALL= Appomattox 48, Altavista 7 Courtland 65, James Monroe 13 Hermitage 35, J.R. Tucker 8 Highland Springs 56, Colonial…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Appomattox 48, Altavista 7

Courtland 65, James Monroe 13

Hermitage 35, J.R. Tucker 8

Highland Springs 56, Colonial Forge 0

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 48, Rural Retreat 42, OT

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.