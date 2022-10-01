PREP FOOTBALL= Abingdon 27, Central – Wise 26 Alexandria City 24, Chantilly 7 Annandale 55, Cardozo, D.C. 14 Battlefield 37,…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abingdon 27, Central – Wise 26

Alexandria City 24, Chantilly 7

Annandale 55, Cardozo, D.C. 14

Battlefield 37, Freedom (South Riding) 0

Betsy Layne, Ky. 36, Hurley 28

Brentsville 42, Warren County 0

Briar Woods 34, Woodgrove 7

Buffalo Gap 44, Waynesboro 14

Centreville 63, W.T. Woodson 0

Clarke County 21, Lightridge 7

Collegiate-Richmond 16, Episcopal 10

Eastern View 54, Caroline 23

Fairfax 35, Edison 6

Freedom (W) 74, Forest Park 0

Gar-Field 27, Colgan 7

Gate City 28, Lebanon 14

Glenvar 19, James River-Buchanan 0

Goochland 21, Fluvanna 0

Good Counsel, Md. 36, Life Christian 7

Graham 27, George Wythe-Wytheville 7

Herndon 65, Wakefield 0

Honaker 47, Chilhowie 21

Independence 33, Potomac Falls 21

J.I. Burton 50, Eastside 21

James Madison 42, George Marshall 6

John Champe 58, Osbourn Park 0

Kettle Run 49, Liberty-Bealeton 42

Lake Braddock 50, South Lakes 10

Lee High 42, Rye Cove 24

Loudoun County 20, Tuscarora 14

Loudoun Valley 42, Heritage (Leesburg) 14

Luray 49, Stuarts Draft 0

Massaponax 14, North Stafford 13

Mountain View 48, Stafford 8

Mountain View 51, Massanutten Military 0

North Cross 44, Blue Ridge School 20

Page County 25, Bath County 4

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 42, Blacksburg 3

Patriot 65, Gainesville 29

Potomac 28, C.D. Hylton 0

Pulaski County 41, Hidden Valley 7

Rappahannock County 50, Quantico 0

Ridgeview 33, Richlands 6

Riverbend 35, Brooke Point 23

Rock Ridge 7, Dominion 2

Salem 6, Christiansburg 0

Salem-Va. Beach 63, Landstown 6

Sherando 39, Riverside 21

Skyline 54, Meridian High School 8

South County 51, Mount Vernon 6

Spotsylvania 16, Chancellor 0

Staunton 7, Harrisonburg 0

Stone Bridge 62, Broad Run 6

Strasburg 28, East Rockingham 0

Tazewell 28, Grundy 14

Trinity Episcopal 20, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 16

Union 40, Thomas Walker 0

Unity Reed 35, Osbourn 0

Valley Forge Military, Pa. 22, Randolph-Macon Academy 14

West Potomac 58, John R. Lewis 0

West Springfield 58, Oakton 13

William Byrd 35, Cave Spring 0

Wilson Memorial 35, Western Albemarle 14

Woodstock Central 20, Broadway 12

Yorktown 38, McLean 13

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bland County vs. Castlewood, ccd.

Greenbrier Christian vs. The Covenant School, ccd.

Northampton vs. Middlesex, ppd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.