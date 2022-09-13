Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma to throw out first pitch before Nats-Marlins game

One week before Wizards training camp begins, Kyle Kuzma will step in between the lines to try his hand at another sport, as the 6-foot-10 forward will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Nationals Park on Saturday.

Wizards' Kyle Kuzma to throw out first pitch before Nats game originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

One week before Wizards training camp begins, Kyle Kuzma will step in between the lines to try his hand at another sport, as the 6-foot-10 forward will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Nationals Park on Saturday.

Kuzma will take the mound for the pregame tradition before the Nats host the Marlins on Saturday afternoon. The Nationals will be wearing their cherry blossom-themed jerseys that day. The Wizards will have cherry blossom jerseys of their own this upcoming season.

Kuzma has some experience throwing out the first pitch, having done so in college during his time at the University of Utah. That should help him for what can be a high-pressure spot. First pitches are thrown before every MLB game, but the ones that really go awry can live on the internet for eternity.

Just ask former Wizards player star John Wall, who infamously threw a wild pitch at Nationals Park back in 2011. Other Wizards players have avoided that fate, however, like Kuzma’s teammate Deni Avdija, who threw out the first pitch last summer.

Kuzma’s appearance at Nationals Park will be on the last weekend of the Wizards’ offseason. They will hold media day next Friday and then open training camp the following day.

Kuzma is entering his second year with the Wizards after joining the team in a trade from the Lakers last offseason.